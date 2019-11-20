Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton 5 hours ago Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 43 44 / 43 Hug It Out Chicago embraced True in a November 2019 picture captioned, “Besties.” Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News