Holidays With Us Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With Trolls’ Poppy: ‘Best Day Ever’ By Rebecca Strassberg December 25, 2019 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Nice to Meet You “Poppy!” the toddler yelled as she met her new best friend. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News