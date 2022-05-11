Teaching Self-Love

Kylie has admitted to being self-conscious and even undergoing cosmetic procedures to deal with her insecurities. However, after just a few months of motherhood, she was making reconsidering her perspective.

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears,” Jenner explained to Vogue Australia in August 2018. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”