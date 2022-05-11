How Many?

“I feel like 30’s too late [for a kid],” the social media stunner told dad Caitlyn Jenner in a January 2016 KUWTK episode. “Every psychic said I’m only gonna have two kids.”

After welcoming Stormi, Kylie started to want more. “I see myself having four kids,” the makeup mogul told Kim Kardashian in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”