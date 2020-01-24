Toddlers

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Trip to Disney World: Fireworks, Cupcakes and More

By
Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster Disneyland Birthday Trip
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
11
6 / 11

So Stylish

The Kylie Skin creator wore an acid-wash coat to the Orlando theme park.

Back to top