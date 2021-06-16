Seven days down! Lauren Bushnell rang in one week with her and Chris Lane’s son, Dutton, on Wednesday, June 16.

“One week with you,” the Bachelor season 20 alum, 31, captioned an Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, Dutton rested on his mom’s chest, smiled during his sleep and sucked on a pacifier during a car ride. The new mom also shared a photo of herself holding her son with her bare postpartum belly on display.

Lane’s comment on the post revealed the newborn’s nickname. “Dutty Buddy,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer wrote. As for fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe, she called the pictures “so sweet.”

Bushnell gave birth to her baby boy on June 8. “Dutton Walker Lane,” the former flight attendant wrote via Instagram two days later. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

The country singer wrote in a post of his own that “words [couldn’t] describe the love” he felt for the little one on Thursday, June 10. “Thanks for all the prayers,” the North Carolina native gushed. “I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a nine-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

The couple announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Prior to their son’s conception, Bushnell was nervous that she wouldn’t get pregnant.

“I couldn’t help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned,” the Oregon native explained in a January blog post. “Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey … I assumed there was something wrong with me. Chris would see how disappointed and worried I would get, and I could tell he felt really bad.”

After using ovulation strips and at-home progesterone tests to convince herself she didn’t have anything to worry about, the former ABC personality was able to “let go” of her stress. She found out in September 2020 that she was expecting.

Dutton was born nearly two years after his parents’ Nashville wedding. The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged the following year. Bushnell was previously engaged to Bachelor’s Ben Higgins after competing for his heart on season 20 of the ABC show.

Keep scrolling to see the former reality star’s first week with her son.