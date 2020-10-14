Pregnancies Morgan Stewart’s Baby Bump Album: See the Star’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Her 1st Child With Jordan McGraw By Riley Cardoza October 14, 2020 Courtesy of Morgan Stewart/Instagram 9 3 / 9 Glasses Gang Stewart showed off her maternity style in a brown top tucked into jeans. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News