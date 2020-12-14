Pregnancies Morgan Stewart’s Baby Bump Album: See the Star’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Her 1st Child With Jordan McGraw By Riley Cardoza December 14, 2020 Courtesy Morgan Stewart/Instagram 20 19 / 20 On the Move Stewart was all smiles walking in a brown top in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News