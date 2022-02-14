Missing You ‘Extra’! Alyssa Scott Reveals Her Last Words to Son Zen

Baby Bear

“I can imagine us the night before Valentine’s Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates. All signed with your handwriting,” Scott captioned throwback Instagram photos of Zen in February 2022. “I know it would say: Love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand. I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying, ‘I love you, Mom.’ Words I will never hear, but still feel to this day. I know you love me, Zen. You are everywhere. I see you in everything beautiful. When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing. You are there. If I had one wish it would be to hold you. I know everything around me would stand still. It would be just you and me. My last words to you were, ‘I’m here, I love you.’ That will ring true until the end of time. I’m here and I love you baby.”

The model concluded that she was missing her late son ”extra,” adding, “My son. You are all of my dreams realized.”