Next steps! While Jennifer Lawrence has kept her pregnancy mostly private, the actress has chosen to give glimpses of her baby bump on rare occasions.

News broke in September 2021 that the Kentucky native and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child, two years after their Rhode Island wedding.

The Oscar winner told Vanity Fair in November 2021 that she intended to keep her and the gallerist’s little one’s life under wraps.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” the Don’t Look Up star told the magazine at the time. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

When the Golden Globe winner showed her budding belly in a gold Dior gown the following month, she told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t “know” which part of motherhood to be most excited for, explaining, “I’m just going to have to find out.”

The Passengers star also keeps her relationship with Maroney private. The pair began dating in 2018, and the Vermont native proposed in February of the following year.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence gushed to Catt Sadler during a June 2019 podcast episode. “He really is, and he gets better. I don’t know … this is The One. I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney. I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

