Celebrating her new chapter! After announcing that she is expecting her first child, Kaley Cuoco has continued to document her pregnancy in sweet ways.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, to share several photos of her journey to motherhood. The first shot included Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey taking a mirror selfie with his arm wrapped around her bare baby bump.

A second photo featured the California native posing for the camera while relaxing in bed. Cuoco followed that up with another snap of Pelphrey, 40, hugging her while she showed off her belly in maternity overalls.

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed that they are expanding their family. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Cuoco wrote alongside several photos of her and the actor at the time.

The Ozark alum also commented on the big news, writing, “And it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

The pair went public with their romance in May, one month before Cuoco finalized her divorce from Karl Cook. (After three years of marriage, Cuoco and Cook, 31, announced their split in September 2021.)

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe,” Pelphrey captioned several Instagram snaps with Cuoco to mark their social media debut. “It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it.”

Ahead of their little one’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo are enjoying their path to parenthood.

“Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now, they’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better,” the insider told Us this month. “As cheesy as it sounds, Kaley says that from the moment they met there was a connection and synergy that was so special, almost magical.”

According to the source, the Big Bang Theory alum feels confident about her future with Pelphrey. “She knew she wanted to be with this guy and he’s said from the get-go that it’s the real deal and he’s head over heels in love with Kaley and happy to give it everything he’s got,” the insider added.

