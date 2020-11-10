Pregnancies

Pregnant Katharine McPhee Cradles Baby Bump on Walk Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster: Pics

By
Pregnant Katharine McPhee Cradles Baby Bump on Walk Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster
 Rachpoot/MEGA
5
2 / 5
podcast
Flash_600x338

Baby Bump

She touched her stomach while walking.

Back to top