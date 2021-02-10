Pregnancies Pregnant Katharine McPhee Cradles Baby Bump on Walk Ahead of 1st Child With David Foster: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 10, 2021 Katharine McPhee Joyce Park/Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram 7 6 / 7 Bright Bump McPhee showed her bare bump in February 2021 while wearing an orange robe. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News