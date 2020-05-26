Budding belly! Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her pregnancy progress on a Sunday, May 24, walk.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 30, paired black leggings with a cropped white top while strolling with her mom, Maria Shriver. The Los Angeles native also wore a black baseball cap, matching sunglasses and sneakers, as well as an orange face mask.

News broke in April that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together following their June 2019 wedding. The actor, 40, already shares his 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host is a great stepmom to Jack, Pratt gushed to E! News in February. “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” the Parks and Recreation alum told the outlet at the time. “My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom, she’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed the month prior that he sees himself having “lots of kids” with his wife in the future.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

He and Faris, 43, were married from 2009 to 2017. When it comes to coparenting, the Mom star told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018: “[We make] sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness. We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Katherine’s growing baby bump ahead of her and Pratt’s arrival.