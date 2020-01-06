Golden Globes

Pregnant Stars Show Off Baby Bumps at Golden Globes: Kristen Bell, Kate Mara and More

By
Eva Longoria Baby Bumps at the Golden Globes
 Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
13
14 / 13

Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives alum debuted her baby bump in 2018 in a plunging black gown.

Back to top