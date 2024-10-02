Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have grown their family since getting married in July 2020.

After the princess and Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot, she became the stepmother to his son, Christopher Woolf (a.k.a. Wolfie), from a previous relationship.

“This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” Beatrice wrote in an Evening Standard essay that was published in March 2021. “Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020. … For me, stories shared together during this challenging time have been a great lesson.”

She added, “My stepson has been, as many children have, home-schooling this term [due to the COVID-19 pandemic]. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor.”

Wolfie became a big brother in September 2021 when Beatrice gave birth to daughter Sienna Elizabeth. Three years later, Beatrice confirmed that she is expecting her and Mapelli Mozzi’s second baby together.

Keep scrolling to see Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s sweetest family photos through the years: