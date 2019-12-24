Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wants time with his toddler. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star gushed over Ariana, 20 months, amid his restraining order.

“Missing you more and more everyday [sic],” the reality star, 34, captioned a Monday, December 23, Instagram Story photo of himself and his daughter.

The New York native went on to share a poem, writing, “Thank you for making this.” A segment of the “Father to Daughter” poem read: “I was there when you took your first steps and for all those times you were a mess. I was there when you fell off your bike and I know all the things you really like. I was there when you cried tears all night and wiped them away in the new days light.”

Ortiz-Magro followed this up with a variety of photos of the little one at Chuck E. Cheese, on an airplane and in bed.

In October, the MTV personality was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Jen Harley, 32, and their daughter after an alleged domestic violence altercation. Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty after he was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

“The protective order issued [November 8] is good for the pendency of the case,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office Rob Wilcox told Us Weekly in November. “Once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”

That same month, Harley claimed to not be actively pursuing a restraining order against her ex. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order. I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too. … All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

Ortiz-Magro “really misses” his daughter, a source told Us exclusively at the time, adding, “Ron is just focusing on his work. [Ariana] is his No. 1 priority.”

