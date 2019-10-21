Father-daughter time! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visited a pumpkin patch with his and Jen Harley’s 17-month-old daughter, Ariana, on Sunday, October 20, following his arrest.

From a train ride to a petting zoo, the Jersey Shore star, 33, documented his day with his toddler on social media. The little one wore a bunny shirt, jeans and an aqua bow.

The reality star was arrested on October 4 after an altercation with Harley, 31, at a Los Angeles Airbnb. The reality TV star “was uncooperative” when officers arrived at the scene and they “had to use a taser” on him, the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly at the time. The New York native was booked for kidnapping Ariana, but released hours later after posting $100,000 bail.

His ex-girlfriend obtained an emergency order at the time, requiring the MTV personality to stay 100 yards away from her, but when she didn’t appear in court, the order was lifted. That same day, Ortiz-Magro and his daughter went to Disneyland together.

Just before their alleged fight, the former couple, who met in 2017, attended his Verge CBD line launch party in West Hollywood. The Famously Single alum spoke to Us exclusively about wanting to expand his family.

“I’m sure, eventually [I’ll have more kids],” he said at the time. “But I just want to spoil [Ariana] and let her go crazy and then we’ll see what happens. Jen has an older son, so [Ariana] has an older brother that she can have a relationship with.”

On October 13, Harley enjoyed her own pumpkin patch day with the toddler, two of her friends and their kids. “Pumpkin patch with our pumpkins,” the model, who gave birth to Ariana in April 2018, captioned an Instagram upload of the group sitting on bales of hay.

