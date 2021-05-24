The perfect playdate! Scheana Shay’s 3-week-old daughter, Summer, met Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s 1-month-old son, Cruz, on Sunday, May 23.

“Cruz and Summer. #hairgoals,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned an Instagram photo of the little ones side-by-side on a mat. The baby boy wore a blue onesie, while Shay’s daughter rocked a tan outfit and a headband.

The California native, 36, posted the same photo to her own account, writing, “Cruzin!”

The Vanderpump Rules stars shared footage from the playdate on their Instagram Stories, as did their costar Kristen Doute. The He’s Gonna Make You Crazy author, 38, attended the mini meet-up as well, writing, “The sweetest!”

Cartwright and Taylor, 41, welcomed their son in April. The Michigan native is “never going to complain about a headache again” after watching his wife give birth, he exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“It was just amazing,” the former Sur bartender said of watching Cartwright’s labor. “It’s incredible. I’m so glad we were able to give birth the way we wanted. It was just magical.”

The new mom watched the birth herself through a mirror, telling Us, “I know a lot of people wouldn’t want to do that, but it’s so motivating. It was rough, you’re pushing and stuff. So having that motivation of, like, ‘He’s right there,’ was really good for me. I saw all of his hair.”

As for Shay, the “One More Time” singer and partner Brock Davies’ baby girl arrived two weeks later. “My heart is SO FULL,” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host captioned her Instagram reveal in April. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents.”

Fellow Bravo personalities Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent also gave birth to baby girls this year. The Next Level Basic author, 32, welcomed Hartford, now 4 months, in January, followed by the Utah native’s now-2-month-old, Ocean, in March.

“It’s adorable to see them together,” Cartwright exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The kids are going to grow up together. It’s so cute. Of course, the babies other than Hartford are just kind of like, um.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Taylor’s son meeting Summer for the first time.