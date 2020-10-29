Tennis Time See Serena Williams' Cutest Moments With Her Daughter Olympia

Family Time Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 29, 2020 Courtesy of Serena Williams/Instagram 12 1 / 12 Tennis Trial The toddler adorably played tennis while her mom watched in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News