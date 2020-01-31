Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 25 25 / 25 Too Tired The mother-daughter pair both yawned in a January 2020 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News