Gabe Brown

In a January 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Gabe clashed with Kody over his strict COVID-19 rules for the family. When Gabe insisted that he should be able to see his girlfriend, Peyton, Kody disagreed. “I mean, Gabriel, the real issue here is you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend,” the patriarch said, making Gabe even more upset.

Gabe went on to tell the cameras that his father’s lockdown protocol was “literally ruining our family.”