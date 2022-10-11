Paedon Brown

Kody’s only son with Christine opened up about the family’s “ups and downs” during an exclusive interview with Us in February 2022. “There are times when he’s the absolute best [and] there are times when he’s the absolute worst. … He’s always fluctuated, and people’s opinions of him have fluctuated,” Paedon said of his father, adding that he’s “not really” jealous of his siblings’ different bonds with Kody. “I don’t live [at home]. … So, of course, I’m not nearly as close with him as they are. That makes sense.”