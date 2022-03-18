Going green! Scheana Shay, Sabrina Bryan and more celebrity parents dressed their kids in festive outfits while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, snapped Thursday, March 17, Instagram photos of her 10-month-old daughter in a tie-dye “Scheananigans Squad” shirt featuring a four-leaf clover. “Who’s getting into scheananigans today!?? @summermoon is,” the Bravo personality, who shares her baby girl with fiancé Brock Davies, wrote.

The little one was all smiles in the social media upload with a green scrunchie in her hair.

Shay, for her part, showed off her cropped “Irish” sweater that same day while posing for a mirror selfie via Instagram Stories.

As for Bryan, 37, the Cheetah Girls star had a St. Patty’s Day photo shoot with her and husband Jordan Lundberg‘s 6-month-old daughter, Monroe, on Thursday.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! Swipe to see a throw back from last year and how much this little one has grown!” the former Disney Channel star captioned an Instagram slideshow, featuring a rainbow balloon arch and a pot of gold.

The toddler rocked a striped sweater with a green tutu in the post. As for her throwback 2021 look, Monroe sported a green sweater and a yellow tutu with a matching headband.

The California native has been documenting the little one’s holiday celebrations since her August 2020 arrival, from posing with the Easter Bunny in April 2021 to sitting on Santa Claus’ lap eight months later.

“I just can’t believe how fast this year has gone by my little beauty,” the dancer captioned photos from her daughter’s 1st birthday party in August 2020. “You bring so much happiness into all of our lives with the incredible light that beams out of your little body. You truly have a special way of brightening anyone’s day with your vibrant personality, your embracing cuddles, and your infectious little giggles. You are the best blessing to your Daddy and I and we are continuously bursting with pride watching you grow each day. We can’t wait to see what fun adventures we will share this next year with you. Love you sooooo much Lil Miss Monroe.”

Keep scrolling to see Bryan’s baby girl and more celebrities’ kids ringing in the holidays from Maralee Nichols to Dr. Paul Nassif.

The Texas native and Tristan Thompson‘s son, Theo, rocked a green onesie.

Sabrina Bryan

The actress’ daughter sucked on a lollipop during the festive photo shoot.

Scheana Shay

Summer was all smiles in her tie-dye top.

Paul Nassif

“Paulina wanted to wish everyone a Happy and Safe St. Patrick’s Day!” the Botched star wrote via Instagram. “Yes, the green she’s wearing still counts … even if it is her Christmas PJs.”