Taking a trip down memory lane! Stassi Schroeder shared never-before-seen pregnancy footage nearly two months after her daughter Hartford’s birth.

“Becoming a parent is literally the best, most f–king overwhelming magical chaotic incredible thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Thursday, March 4, Instagram video promoting her and husband Beau Clark’s new “The Good, The Bad, The Baby” podcast. “I am so excited to start sharing the good, the bad, the messy, the little moments, the wtf?! and everything in between.”

The former Bravo personality went on to write, “We’ll be sharing the nitty gritty moments as they happen, as well as exclusive videos and more … once we figure this s–t out!”

In the Louisiana native’s video, she and the commercial casting director, 40, showed off positive pregnancy tests, a sex reveal cake and early days with their infant.

Clark shared a separate shot writing, “Holy Crap. We’re parents. The hospital didn’t tell us what to do, so come along and join us.”

Hartford arrived on January 7, and the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host reflected on the baby girl’s first month in February.

“I’m now one of those moms who constantly walks around saying, ‘Can you stop growing already?!’” Schroeder wrote via Instagram last month. “She was only 1-week-old in these photos. I can’t believe how fast time flies now that she’s here. So far, she has been an absolute freakin dream (knocking on wood). She’s chill, curious, makes the cutest judgy AF face and loves morning baby massages. We call her ‘Velo’ (short for velociraptor), bc she has major baby dinosaur vibes, ESP when she cries, whines or tries to poop. I still can’t get over how lucky I am to be her mama and I pray every night that she always knows how loved she is.”

Becoming a parent has changed her relationship with Clark, the former reality star went on to write via Instagram later that same month.

“Highly recommend watching the love of your life turn into a parent,” the new mom gushed. “I used to get turned on when he made me cocktails, now I get turned on when he makes a bottle.”

The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged the following year. The pair tied the knot in September 2020, and Clark adorably kissed his wife’s baby bump at the altar.