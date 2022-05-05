‘Not as Good as’ His Dad

“There’s a big commitment that your parents make, and my dad made every commitment to me,” the TB12 Method author said of his “amazing dad,” Tom Brady Sr., during an April 2022 episode of Man in the Arena. “There was never a moment where he didn’t have time to support what I wanted to do and try to achieve because it’s a hard thing to do. … When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me.”