Family TIme Celebrity Parents Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020 With Their Kids: Jana Kramer, Brie Bella and More By Riley Cardoza February 14, 2020 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram 18 6 / 18 Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Samuel and Isaiah matched the former Bachelor, 36. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News