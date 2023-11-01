1000 Lb Sisters Tammy Slaton Wears Skeleton Costume for Halloween

Tammy Slaton got in the spooky spirit this Halloween after her recent weight loss.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, showed off her costume on her social media pages. Slaton posted a TikTok clip of herself modeling a two-piece skeleton-print set that had colorful designs around the bones.

She stood in front of the camera in her living room, which was decorated with Halloween-themed balloons and knick-knacks. Slaton did a 360-degree turn to show off her entire ensemble. As she twirled, her dog came into the frame and wagged its tail in approval, leaving her with a big smile.

In addition to dressing as a skeleton, Slaton also prepped a second outfit for the spooky holiday. For her alternate costume, she portrayed Egyptian royalty in a floor-length dress with black and gold embellishments and a gold headpiece. She also performed a full turn to show off the entire dress.

Earlier this year, Slaton showed off her dramatic body transformation for the first time since she underwent gastric bypass surgery in summer 2022. The reality star took to Instagram to show off her new figure in June, donning a floral maxi dress. Her fans showered her with support in the comments.

“🔥🔥 GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of [you] !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!” one user wrote at the time.

Slaton has continued to be more active on her social media following her procedure. In September, she shared the go-to diet tips and tricks that have helped her maintain her weight.

“Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she responded to one fan in a since-deleted thread, according to the Daily Mail.

In an additional post, Slaton showed off some of her signature creations, including the dishes she likes to make for her family.

“Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just [call] me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Despite her success, Slaton has also faced some challenges this year. In July, the TLC star announced that her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at age 40. Before Willingham’s passing, Slaton admitted she and her partner were having marriage problems.

“I’m in the stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems but I loved that man and I still do,” she said in an emotional TikTok video at the time. Though she didn’t want to “get into details of what happened,” she added that she knows Willingham is “looking down” on her. “You know, he’s not in any pain anymore,” she continued. “I know he’s in a better place.”