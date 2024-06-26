7 Ways Justin Bieber Is Embracing Dad Vibes Amid Hailey’s Pregnancy

One of the big perks of being pregnant — aside from the true magic of creating a new human, of course — is that you can relax into a slower pace of life, confident that nobody will judge you for your fashion decisions, food choices and prioritization of comfort over style.

But it seems Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first baby later this summer, has handed the comfort pass over to dad-to-be Justin Bieber. While Hailey, 27, is still looking flawless and stylish whenever she leaves the house, Justin, 30, seems to be truly leaning into maternity style. And we’re happy for him!

It bodes well for his future role as a great, hands-on dad; this does not look like a guy who will be at all bothered by a spot of sick-up on his t-shirt. But perhaps it’s unsurprising, broody Biebs has been waiting for this moment for years. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out,” he told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2020. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”

So, let’s talk about some of the perks he’s been embracing that all point to him being made for parenthood…

You can wear the biggest, baggiest, comfiest clothes you can find

Justin has always been a fan of an oversize aesthetic but in recent months, while Hailey has still been sliding her cute bump into bodycon and bikinis, he has taken his signature look to extremes. The man could be growing quadruplets of his own under there and nobody would have a clue.

Or you can not bother getting dressed at all

Sometimes parenthood means making compromises, like leaving the house without getting fully dressed, while your baby is always immaculately turned out. Well, this was exactly the case for Justin, who was still unashamedly in his slippers while his Baby was all dressed up, following her Rhode pop-up launch earlier this week in New York.

Mark our words, it won’t be long before he’s spotted at the 7/11 in his PJs doing a late night emergency diaper run.

Nobody expects you to do your hair

Can anyone remember when they last saw the top of Justin’s head? It feels like it’s been a decade. When you’re pregnant or a new mom, life feels less overwhelming if you just shove your hair up into a mom bun, maybe with a spritz of dry shampoo. The dad equivalent? Just throwing a hat on there. And he’s been perfecting the art for years.

You can wear sensible shoes

Bieber’s extremely distinctive new shoes, a pair of chunky brown Mary-Janes by Danish brand Vinny’s, are, in the words of Vogue, “more frequently found in the halls of Catholic schools.” While they might not be to everyone’s taste, we admire Bieber’s commitment to comfort. Those are the kind of shoes perfect for pushing a stroller around the park for hours on end to try and get a newborn to nap, so it’s good that he’s breaking them in now.

You can eat whatever you want

Of course, you can always eat whatever you want, but when you’re pregnant or a new parent, you get a lot less judgment for it. Hailey recently revealed on Instagram that she’s been munching on egg salad with pickle and hot sauce; a modern classic from the pregnancy craving genre for sure. But her husband has been reaching for whatever he feels like too, in his case a big packet of barbecue Popchips. Yum.

You can just appreciate the simple things in life

You know someone’s blossomed into a proper grown-up when their Instagram is less wild nights out and silly selfies and more flowers and animals. Somehow becoming a parent gives many people a new appreciation of the wonder of nature, as well as bringing out those nesting tendencies. If he’s this cute with his dog, can you imagine how much he’s going to dote on his precious firstborn baby? And is it only a matter of time before he takes up knitting?

You can always put safety first

This beautiful shot of Justin embracing Hailey’s blooming bump during a day out on the water is nothing short of adorable, but did you notice that, while Hailey’s just chilling in her bikini, her husband is wearing a life vest? Give it a year or two and he’ll be the one frantically trying to apply sunblock to an unruly toddler and shouting “STAY WHERE I CAN SEE YOU!”.