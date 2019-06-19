Ashley Martson was hospitalized after she suffered a flare-up of lupus.

The 90 Day Fiancé star, 33, received a diagnosis of pyelonephritis, In Touch Weekly reported on Wednesday, June 19. The condition occurs when the kidney is inflamed. According to the website, she will be released from the hospital in 24 hours.

Martson previously spent Christmas in the hospital in December 2018 due to similar complications. “If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good Health. Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

The chronic autoimmune disease causes the immune system to attack its own tissue, which can result in inflammation, pain and damage to the body. Flare-ups are triggered by stress, infections and other factors.

Martson was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at her home in January. “I was found unresponsive this morning at my home,” she shared on Instagram. “The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

The reality star revealed at the time that she underwent surgery to have a catheter placed in her abdomen. She also told fans that she needed another operation to aid in her recovery.

Martson filed for divorce from husband Jay Smith for a second time in April. She told Us Weekly exclusively that “adultery” led to the split. The couple appeared on season 6 of the TLC series after meeting during her vacation to Jamaica.

The TV personality expressed her disappointment about the breakup. “I’ve been a train wreck all week, but I’m trying to get out,” she admitted to Us. “I had my heart broken.”

