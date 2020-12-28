Taking action. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson is ready to move past her rocky marriage to Jay Smith after filing for divorce for the third time.

A source close to Marston, 34, tells Us Weekly exclusively that she “is focused on her kids and is trying to heal from the messy divorce.”

The Pennsylvania resident — who has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship — confirmed to Us that she refiled for divorce from the 23-year-old Jamaica native. “Yes, I did [refile for divorce]. It was done months ago. Should be finalized in February if Jay signs,” she said in a statement to Us on Monday, December 28. “We have a 90-day waiting period until it can be final. Had a hard time getting him served, so that’s why it states that it was reinstated in November. I just want a divorce and him out of my life forever. Biggest mistake of my life that I’ll regret forever.”

The confirmation of Marston and Smith’s divorce filing comes just three months after they pumped the brakes for good. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she explained in September how she “gave my all to this marriage,” but it wasn’t what she “envisioned” for herself.

“I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this,” she wrote, noting that “no one cheated” or “did anything” but she “simply couldn’t get over the past.”

Three days after announcing their split, the former TLC personality shared how she plans to move on. “I don’t know where I’m going, what’s next for me or who I will evolve into,” she wrote at the time. “My only hope is that I become a better version of myself through this embarrassing and painful experience.”

Martson and Smith’s love story unfolded on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. The pair met when she was in his native Jamaica for a wedding. Upon returning to the U.S., the tattoo artist contacted her via social media and they began dating. He then proposed during her follow-up visit to the Caribbean and they tied the knot in May 2018.

During their bumpy marriage, the two reality stars went through several breakups amid claims of Smith’s infidelity. The Pout by D & A founder first filed for divorce in January 2019, but she withdrew her petition nine days later. She then submitted divorce paperwork that April for the second time.

Us exclusively revealed in March this year that the duo reconciled despite past troubles.

With reporting by Diana Cooper