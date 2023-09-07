90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle cleared the air after reports claimed he went missing in Brazil.

“Well, I had a lot going on and I wanted to go out and be by myself for a little bit,” Staehle, 40, shared with TMZ on Thursday, September 7.

He elaborated: “So there was a person that was a big fan of the show. They invited me to go out and I got this canoe type boat.” The reality star explained that on their way, the duo got in an undisclosed “hiccup” but fixed the situation and went to a “floating house” and stayed there for a few days. He added that he didn’t have a phone charger and had to go around to a few other houses to finally get a signal.

“I had no idea that my mom would start talking to people online and all that stuff,” Staehle noted.

On September 1, Staehle’s mom, Edna, shared that she was extremely worried about Paul because of “alarming texts” he had sent, which she responded to and never heard back from.

Over a year ago, Staehle and his oldest son, Pierre, 4 — whom he shares with estranged wife Karine Martins — were reported missing by Child Protective Services in July 2022. (Staehle and Martins, 27, also share son Ethan, 2.)

Staehle told TMZ at the time he took Pierre on a long work trip the previous month, but both were safe. He also added that he had sole custody of both children.

Staehle and Martins met online and the journey was documented as Staehle traveled to a remote part of Brazil to meet his future wife on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017.

Following his onscreen proposal, the duo briefly broke up in October 2017 after Staehle accused Martins of cheating on him.

“When you love someone you don’t call or talk about sex with another man. Or blow up another man’s phone,” he wrote via Facebook at the time. Martins later denied the allegations and they tied the knot in November 2017 before splitting again in February 2018.

After welcoming their first child in March 2019, the twosome returned to TV on season 1 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired in June 2019 and showed Staehle’s move to Brazil for Martins. Following Staehle’s announcement to move back to America, the duo split for a third time, with Staehle sharing that Martins was planning to file for divorce.

“Karine started the divorce proceedings in Manaus,” he announced via Instagram in November 2019.

After briefly reconciling, Martins and Staehle got in a huge fight in July 2020, which was live streamed by Staehle and resulted in two police visits and caused the pair to file restraining orders against each other. Two months later, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the restraining orders were dropped and the couple reunited in Louisville.

After welcoming Ethan in February 2021, the twosome made headlines once again when a video surfaced online that appeared to capture an alleged domestic violence altercation between them at their home. Following the news, the pair seemed to split for good.