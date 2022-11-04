Aaron Paul Legally Changes His and Infant Son’s Name: Find Out New Monikers

Making a change. Aaron Paul has filed a petition to legally swap his name, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Breaking Bad alum, 43, filed a petition in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 3, to change his last name from Sturtevant to Paul, which is currently his middle name. He is also seeking to legally adjust wife Lauren Paul’s (née Parsekian) last name.

The married couple, who wed in 2013, also plan to change their 8-month-old son’s name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian. They have not further shared their reasonings for the name change.

Aaron announced earlier this year that he was a proud — albeit “exhausted” — father of two. “[We have] a new baby boy. His name is Ryden, and I love him,” the Idaho native said during an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You kind of do forget [about the exhaustion of being a new parent]. It’s kind of an evolutionary thing.”

The Central Intelligence actor and Lauren, 35, also share daughter Story, 4. “She’s madly in love [with her brother],” Paul gushed to Jimmy Fallon. “Can’t squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him and it’s her doll, you know?”

The Kind Campaign cofounder, who announced her second pregnancy in December 2021, later revealed the inspiration for their son’s moniker.

“We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love,” she gushed via Instagram on April 20. “Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey. Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden.”

While the pair love to dote on their little ones, they still make time to prioritize their relationship.

“Everything is just about communicating our love for one another and having mommy-daddy time,” the Come Find Me star previously told Us in November 2019. “It’s important to have that and it’s important to have daddy-daughter time solo or mommy-daughter time. You need to have your own private moments together. I never forget where it all began and that was with Lauren and I, so hold onto that, cherish it [and] never let it go.”

Aaron also gushed about what it was like embracing fatherhood. “You never think you could love them any more but then all of a sudden your heart explodes in a way that you never imaged possible and then you do and it just keeps growing,” he told Us at the time.