Abby Lee Miller has left her Los Angeles rehabilitation surgery more than four months after undergoing emergency spinal surgery, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Dance Moms coach, 51, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer one day after her surgery, still has a long road to recovery.

“She isn’t doing good. She left because it’s too expensive to stay in rehab,” a source tells Us. “She’s home, she can’t go anywhere else. She still can’t walk. It’s really sad.”

The Lifetime personality has been open with fans about her cancer battle during her rehab stay. Back in July, Miller’s former Abby Lee Dance Company student JoJo Siwa told Us that “Abby is doing great” and “has a couple of rounds of chemo to go through.”

Earlier that month, Miller posted Instagram photos of herself suspended in a harness as she worked out on a treadmill during physical therapy sessions following surgery.

“Look at me, way up high,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself on the machine. “I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!”

Following her diagnosis, a source told Us that Miller “is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face.”

In June, the reality star revealed that she’d be undergoing chemotherapy. “Hair today, gone tomorrow,” she captioned an Instagram selfie at the time.”

The choreographer, who was released from prison in March for bankruptcy fraud charges, was previously visited by former students Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes as she recovers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!