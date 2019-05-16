Open to a conversation. Abby Lee Miller served time in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud from May 2017 to March 2018, and now the Dance Moms alum wants to help Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who are both facing jail time for their alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

“I have a lot of advice for them and I would love to talk to them face-to-face,” Miller, 52, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. They shouldn’t hire one of those [prison] consultants. My attorneys in Pittsburgh hired one and Lifetime hired another one. Both were completely wrong on everything.”

The choreographer also recalls that she became friends with “lovely and wonderful” women while she was behind bars. She gushes, “[They were] some of the most intelligent, intuitive, wonderful people that I’ll ever meet.”

Miller previously offered to be the actresses’ “consultant” during their legal battle. “My advice would be, ‘Take a deep breath and if you need a consultant, I’m your girl,’” she told Inside Edition in April.

The Fuller House star, 54, and the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in March. The following month, Huffman agreed to plead guilty to the charges, and she officially entered her plea on Monday, May 13.

According to court documents, the Cake actress allegedly made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia].”

Prosecutors will recommend that Huffman serve a four-month prison sentence and pay $20,000, according to a press release.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, for their parts, chose not to accept a plea deal that would require a minimum of two years in prison, and opted to plead not guilty. Shortly after they rejected the plea, they were hit with additional charges of money laundering conspiracy.

The duo — who wed in 1997 and share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19 — allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

