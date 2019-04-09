Abby Lee Miller Offers Prison Advice for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

Abby Lee Miller may have a new role to add to her resume — prison consultant! The Dance Moms star weighed in on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s legal battles amid the college admissions scandal and offered words of wisdom for the actresses, should they be sentenced to jail.

“My advice would be, ‘Take a deep breath and if you need a consultant, I’m your girl,’” the 52-year-old, who served eight months in federal prison from May 2017 to March 2018 for bankruptcy fraud, told Inside Edition on Tuesday, April 9.

Miller is especially concerned for Huffman, 56, who pleaded guilty on Monday, April 8, to paying $15,000 to improve her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score.

“She’s a big star and I think, when she gets there, they’re going to be out for her, and I don’t mean the other inmates. I think they will welcome her with open arms,” the Lifetime personality said, noting that the Desperate Housewives alum, who could be facing four to 10 months in prison following her March arrest, should be aware of her surroundings.

“It was definitely the guards [who messed with me],” Miller revealed. “They’re supposed to call you by your name or by your number and they would say, ‘Where’s that Dance Moms lady? Where’s that dance lady? We’re going to get her.’”

Miller suggests that Huffman, “Be respectful of everyone, keep a low profile, be kind to people. Tell your story, but listen.”

The dance instructor — who battled cancer after her release from prison — also chimed in on Loughlin’s situation. The Fuller House star, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure their daughters, Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, although neither girl has ever been involved in the sport.

A source confirmed to Us on Tuesday that the 90210 alum and the fashion designer, 55, could each face at least two years in prison if they accept a proposed plea deal for their involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. However, Massachusetts State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Christina Sterling told Us on Tuesday that Loughlin and Giannulli have “not agreed to plead guilty.” They have since been indicted on another charge, money laundering conspiracy.

“Maybe Lori thinks that it’s ridiculous that this is happening and she’s just not facing reality,” Miller notes. “[Law enforcement] don’t like you to fight it. They like you to say, ‘I was wrong, punish me. I’ll do my time and let’s move on.’”

Miller’s interview with Inside Edition airs on CBS Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

