All dolled up! Abby Lee Miller returned to work on Tuesday, November 6, amid her cancer battle.

The Dance Moms star, 52, shared a photo on Instagram of herself looking glamorous in a leopard-print top and a black skirt while filming scenes for the Lifetime series’ upcoming eighth season. She was all smiles as she sat in her wheelchair in front of a wall with the “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo on it.

“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she captioned the post. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today ? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms.”

Miller has been away from the cameras for a while now. She quit Dance Moms in March 2017 after claiming on Instagram that she was “manipulated, disrespected and used” by producers. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke was later named Miller’s replacement as the show’s coach for season 7.

Two months after announcing her resignation, the dance instructor was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She was released in March and completed her sentence at a California halfway house.

Miller underwent emergency spinal surgery in April after experiencing back pain. Soon after, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system.

The reality star announced in June that she was undergoing chemotherapy and rehabilitation. She left the facility in September.

“She isn’t doing good. She left because it’s too expensive to stay in rehab,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s home; she can’t go anywhere else. She still can’t walk. It’s really sad.”

Lifetime has not yet announced a premiere date for Dance Moms season 8.

