Bachelor Nation alum Adam Gottschalk is offering his take on Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s divorce.

“Not taking sides here but wanted to point out some facts on [Bryan] since I knew him from the show,” Gottschalk, 33, wrote in a since-deleted comment on E! News’ Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. “He moved his entire chiro practice across the country, sold his Miami home, left his family and friends to put all he could into a relationship.”

Gottschalk continued, “Rachel has said in multiple interviews that she quit being a lawyer and started doing entertainment reporting [Bryan] is a workaholic putting in 12hr+ days while trying to survive in high rent, post covid California business environment. Doing that at 38 or something now he’s in his mid 40s is ROUGH.”

Gottschalk was commenting on a clip from Lindsay’s friend Justin Sylvester‘s Today With Hoda & Jenna interview, in which he offered insight into how she’s coping. “She’s taking it day by day,” Sylvester, 37, shared on Wednesday. “I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode.”

Related: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship Timeline A Bachelor Nation success story! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the few couples to survive life after Bachelor in Paradise. The couple met in 2017 while filming season 4 of BiP, and though their love lasted through the finale, Gottschalk pointedly did not propose on the show. At the time they were […]

Gottschalk appeared on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette alongside Abasolo, 43, in 2017. Gottschalk was sent home during week 7 and found love with wife Raven Gates, who was the runner-up on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Lindsay, 38, also appeared on Viall’s season and was the second runner-up before appearing as the Bachelorette. Despite forming a bond during their reality TV stint, Lindsay and Gates, 33, had a falling out following filming. Lindsay confirmed the pair were no longer friends in 2019.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” Lindsay explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “And I never will be.”

Later that year, Gates addressed the friendship fallout. “I have been really saddened by the whole thing just because I really loved her. I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is,” she said on “Off the Vine” in November 2019. “I wish her nothing but the best but I have loved her, I will always love her. … I also want it to be very clear that I have never done her wrong.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 2, that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay. In court documents obtained by Us, Abasolo claimed he and Lindsay separated on Sunday, December 31. He also requested spousal support. After news broke of the pair’s split, Abasolo issued a statement.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but their relationship did not stand the test of time. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a […]

Abasolo shared that while he considers himself as a “family man,” the decision to file for divorce did not come lightly.

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he concluded. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Lindsay has yet to address her breakup, simply removing Abasolo’s last name from her Instagram profile.