Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay made a subtle change to her social media presence after Bryan Abasolo filed to end their marriage.

Lindsay, 38, removed Abasolo’s last name from her Instagram profile shortly after Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 2, that Abasolo, 43, filed for divorce. She has not yet addressed the split at length.

In court documents obtained by Us, Abasolo claimed he and Lindsay separated on Sunday, December 31. He also requested spousal support.

Abasolo swiftly issued a statement after the pair’s breakup made headlines, writing via Instagram, “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

According to Abasolo, his relationship with Lindsay had run its course. “I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

The estranged couple previously discussed their ups and downs after finding love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Lindsay and Abasolo got engaged on the show in 2017 and tied the knot two years later. Bachelor Nation fans, however, had questions about Lindsay and Abasolo’s marriage as they pursued their careers in Los Angeles and Miami, respectively.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” Lindsay said during a December 2023 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “You know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”

Lindsay said she and Abasolo lived “totally different lives” because of their schedules, adding, “We’re just in two totally different places. There’s not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we’re doing because we’re in the bed or that kind of thing.”

Ahead of their split, the pair had discussed expanding their family. “Sometimes that’s not as easy as you think. You think, ‘OK, when I’m ready, it’ll happen,’ and then it doesn’t,” Lindsay told Nick Viall in December 2023. “So, that’s been a little bit of a struggle too.”

Lindsay previously opened up about refocusing her priorities while trying to have kids.

“I hope that we have kids and we are working now for something bigger. … I feel the pressure,” she explained on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast in August 2023. “I don’t even have eggs frozen. It’s just a lot. My therapist is telling me in this transition phase that this is the first time that I have ever actually had time to be still and deal with my reality. I’ve always escaped it through work. My only job right now is podcasting and I have way more time on my hands.”