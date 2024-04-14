Your account
Celebrity News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Stun on Red Carpet at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

By
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Attend Breakthrough Prize
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were all smiles on the red carpet of the Breakthrough Prize Honors Ceremony.

The Maroon 5 musician, 44, sported a black suit with a white collared shirt while Prinsloo, 35, rocked a strapless black dress dress with white pinstripes and black heels during the event on Saturday, April 13. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet and anklet.

Hosted at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the event recognized the “world’s top scientists,” per the Breakthrough Prize website.

The couple’s public appearance comes months after Levine shared a rare pic of Prinsloo holding their 14-month-old son. He captioned the Instagram photo with a goat emoji, referring to the acronym “greatest of all time.”

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their third child, whose name has yet to be unveiled, in January 2023. The couple also share daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 6.

Prinsloo announced her third pregnancy in September 2022. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she captioned a carousel of pics via Instagram at the time, including one snap that showed off her growing baby bump.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Attend Breakthrough Prize
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Faye's Vision/Cover Images

The same month, Levine addressed the accusation that he had cheated on Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, who claimed via TikTok that they had a year-long affair. Stroh also shared screenshots of Levine allegedly asking her if he could give his third child her moniker.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine, who noted that his family is “all I care about in this world,” continued, “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh subsequently apologized to Prinsloo via TikTok, saying, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Since the scandal, Levine has seemingly turned over a new leaf. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

