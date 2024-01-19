Adam Levine views his wife, Behati Prinsloo, as the greatest mom in the whole world.

The Maroon 5 musician, 44, gave Prinsloo a shout-out while sharing a rare pic of the model holding their 11-month-old son. Levine simply captioned his Wednesday, January 17, Instagram upload with a goat emoji, referring to the acronym meaning greatest of all time.

In the photo, Prinsloo sported a white tank top and jean shorts while balancing the couple’s youngest child on her hip at the beach. She completed the look with black sunglasses, cross-shaped earrings and layered necklaces. Prinsloo shared the same snap via her own Instagram on Wednesday, which she captioned, “🦋 2024 🦋.”

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their third child, whose name has yet to be revealed, in January 2023.

Related: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Love Story: A Timeline Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more

The couple, who also share daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, announced their third pregnancy in September 2022. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” Prinsloo captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, which included a window selfie she took while showing off her baby bump.

That same month, Levine spoke out after model Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair via TikTok. In addition to the cheating claims, Stroh shared screenshots of Levine allegedly asking if he could use the name Sumner for his third child.

Levine denied the accusations in an Instagram Story statement, writing, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.” He continued: “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Related: They Will Be Loved! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Family Album With Kids Adam Levine’s little ones! The Maroon 5 frontman shares two children with wife Behati Prinsloo, and the couple have been selective about sharing photos of the little ones over the years. The pair, who wed in July 2014 in Mexico, became parents in September 2016 when daughter Dusty arrived. Nearly two years later, the toddler […]

He went on to state that his family is “all I care about in this world,” adding, “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh later apologized to Prinsloo via TikTok, saying, “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Levine and Prinsloo pushed through the drama. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

Later that month, the duo stepped out together at the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty, marking their first red carpet appearance since the scandal and baby No. 3.