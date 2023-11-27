Alba Baptista Debuts Diamond Wedding Rings After Marrying Chris Evans

Alba Baptista was shining bright on Saturday, November 25, as she showed off her sparkling wedding rings.

The actress, who married Chris Evans in September, wore her diamond engagement ring and wedding band to the GQ Portugal Man of the Year event in Lisbon on Saturday, November 25. She debuted her wedding bling in an Instagram post showing off her red carpet look.

Baptista, 26, rocked a black Miu Miu mini dress with patent leather slingback heels.

She topped off the look with white gold diamonds earrings and a diamond watch from Cartier. The borrowed jewels perfectly matched her large diamond ring and delicate wedding band.

She and the Captain America actor tied the knot in September, Us Weekly confirmed at the time, despite never announcing their engagement. Evans, 42, revealed the following month that they enjoyed two wedding ceremonies.

“I got married,” Evans told the audience at New York Comic Con while wearing a gold wedding band. “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

He noted that planning two vow exchanges wasn’t easy. “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” he shared. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The newlyweds were first linked in 2021 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Warrior Nun star followed several of Evans and several of his family members on social media. She was finally spotted with her love in November 2022 when they held hands in New York City. Evans made their romance Instagram official when he shared a compilation video of the two scaring each other over the course of 2022.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

The insider continued: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

Prior to settling down with Baptista, Evans dated Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate and Minka Kelly.