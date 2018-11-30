Alex Borstein still wants to shake what her mama gave her — but her mom won’t let her!

On Thursday, November 29, the 47-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Paris Theater in New York City. But, if you were hoping that she’d recreate her iconic look from the 2018 Emmys, you’d be out of luck.

“You know what? Getting ready today, I was going to wear the no-bra thing,” she tells Us exclusively, “and my mother said, ‘Please don’t. I don’t like that – that was the only thing people talked about. Please wear a bra.’”

It wasn’t even her intention for her natural look to gain attention. “The only reason it was a big deal is because I’m an old woman with normal tits,” she continues. “Every other woman that goes to these VMAs, whatever, their tits are out and see-through and everywhere, but because mine were used to feed two children, everyone’s like, ‘Why isn’t she wearing a bra?!’”

At the September ceremony, Borstein called out her braless look when she accepted her statue for Supporting Actress, Comedy Series. “I went without the bra! What a platform. Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat.”

What made the outfit even more iconic is the fact that it was her old wedding dress. “This is actually my wedding dress,” the actress told Glamour magazine at the time. “This was from 20 years ago. The marriage didn’t last but the dress did and I wanted to give it new life, so now it’s my Emmys dress. That’s the truth.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!