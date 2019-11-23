The AMAs stage just got a little hotter! Shawn Mendes will be joining his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, on stage to perform their hit single “Señorita” at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.

Awards show officials announced the exciting news on Twitter on Saturday, November 23. “It’s heating up… @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello are performing Señorita TOMORROW at the #AMAs. LIVE at 8/7c on ABC! 🔥,” AMA execs wrote.

The couple’s performance will be their second time singing their sexy single together during a live broadcast. Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, previously caused a stir when they performed the track at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The duo, who are nominated for Collaboration of the Year for “Señorita,” have been inseparable since they began dating in July. The “Havana” singer gushed about her beau during an interview on The U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in October, saying she “really, really love[s] him a lot.”

Mendes, meanwhile, dished on date nights that he shares with Cabello during a fan Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October.

“Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find,” the “If I Can’t Have You” singer said at the time. “She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I’ll have, like, three. We’re always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other.”

Mendes and Cabello aren’t the only new performers who will be hitting the AMAs stage. Halsey has also been added to the star-studded awards show lineup. The “Without Me” singer will be performing her new track “Graveyard” during the show, according to an AMA Twitter announcement on Saturday.

Other scheduled performances include Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Green Day, Lizzo, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett and Taylor Swift, who is taking the stage after accusing Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of blocking her from performing her old songs.

Braun, 38, has since denied the allegations and Big Machine Label alleged in a statement on November 18 that they reached an agreement with Dick Clark Productions for Swift to perform her old hits at the AMAs.

AMA producers denied that statement and a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Bad Blood” singer was forced to “plan a different performance for the AMAs because Big Machine has not waived the re-record restriction provision and they have claimed the re-broadcast would be a breach of her contract.”