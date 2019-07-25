



Still rocky. Amber Portwood was crushed upon finding out that her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has been chatting up another woman.

“Amber does [know] Andrew was talking to another woman,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She is devastated.”

Furthermore, the revelation changed the pair’s standing. “Their reconciliation is looking less likely,” the insider adds. “The priority in her life is James.”

Portwood, 29, and Glennon began dating in 2017. They welcomed son James in May 2018. The Teen Mom OG star is also the mother of 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

The reality star was arrested for felony domestic battery on July 5. The charges stemmed from an incident during which police alleged that the two “were having a disagreement” and Portwood hit the cinematographer “while he was holding their 1-year-old child.”

The MTV personality was ordered to stay away from Glennon and their son following her arrest. However, she was granted supervised visits with James on Thursday, July 25, when she appeared in an Indiana court.

Portwood sparked infidelity speculation about Glennon on July 17 when she posted, then quickly deleted, a cryptic Instagram that read, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

The Never Too Late author is “very sensitive” about letting men take advantage of her, given her past relationships. “They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She’s learning more things about Andrew with time.”

A separate insider maintained that Glennon “has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met.” The source attributed the “great stress” between them to “her lack of self care with her mental disorders and choosing to not take her medications regularly.”

In fact, the duo had wedding plans in mind before Portwood’s arrest. According to an insider, Glennon “has spoken about marriage on numerous occasions,” while “his friends have attested to his faithfulness and genuine intentions with Amber often.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!