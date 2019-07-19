Getting things out in the open. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is realizing she may not have known everything she thought she did about boyfriend Andrew Glennon in the wake of the explosive fight that led to the reality star’s arrest.

“They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s learning more things about Andrew with time.”

According to the source, the TV personality, 29, has been “really supportive” of Glennon, 35, but is also “very sensitive” about potentially being taken for a fool. “In her life, men have taken advantage of her. … She’s very sensitive to repeating that.”

She’s not the only one with misgivings: According to the source, some of Portwood’s friends also have their doubts about her significant other. “Some of her friends don’t trust him and his intentions. They did get together so fast,” the source pointed out.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Never Too Late author shared a now-deleted cryptic post about infidelity via Instagram. “Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” it read.

The message came amid serious drama between the pair. On July 5, Portwood was arrested for felony domestic battery charges after allegedly assaulting Glennon.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the MTV star was wielding a machete during their argument, during which Glennon was holding their 14-month-old son, James. (Portwood also shares daughter Leah, 10, with ex Gary Shirley.)

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the document stated.

The source told Us that details of their blowout may have been overblown: “The events of the evening where they fought have been misconstrued.”

Portwood was released on bail on July 6. Days later, she was served with a no contact order for Glennon and is staying with her mother, Tonya.

An insider close to Portwood told Us earlier this month that the incident was the result of boiled-over tension between the couple. “She wasn’t just upset out of nowhere. There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

The insider noted that cracks had begun to show in their relationship. “For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him.”

Those problems also opened up old wounds for Portwood. “She has been through a lot,” the insider said. “She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

A separate source told Us that though Glennon is seeking full custody of James with child support and no unsupervised visits “as a protective measure,” the duo, who made their red carpet debut in May 2017, aren’t finished. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

In the meantime, Portwood, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, is taking measures to better herself.

“She does take her mental health seriously,” the first source told Us.

Another insider shared a similar sentiment with Us earlier this month: “Amber’s trying to get things together in her life and she wasn’t able to attend. She’s dealing with the situation and her most important thing is her family.”

Us has reached out to Glennon’s representative for comment.

