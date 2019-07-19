Andrew Glennon Has Been ‘Nothing but Faithful’ to Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood recently sparked speculation that her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, was unfaithful to her, but according to a source, the cinematographer has never strayed from the Teen Mom OG star.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the insider tells Us Weekly. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self care with her mental disorders and choosing to not take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

A second source adds that Glennon “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” before the arrest.

“Andrew knows how awful Amber’s past relationships have been and has been a loving and supportive partner for her every step of the way,” the first source says. “He has only ever wanted to see her get better and live a happy life. … Her time for healing is now. If she accepts the change that needs to happen and do it right this time. This entire incident may just save her life.”

The MTV personality, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was taken into custody on July 5 following an altercation with Glennon, who was holding their 14-month-old son, James. According to court documents, Portwood had a machete and “threatened to kill herself” during the incident.

The MTV star was released from jail on July 6. Days later, Portwood shared a cryptic post about infidelity via Instagram.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” the since-deleted Wednesday, July 17, post read.

A third source previously told Us that the twosome are still learning about each other.

“They love each other, but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” the source said. “In her life, men have taken advantage of her. … She’s very sensitive to repeating that.”

