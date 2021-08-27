Making the best of it! After her mother, Lisa Rinna, questioned her taste in men because of her relationship with Scott Disick, Amelia Gray Hamlin chose to take it all in stride.

On Thursday, August 26, Paper Magazine posted a photo of Hamlin, 20, recreating one of her mother’s iconic looks via Instagram.

“We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here,” the caption read, to which the model replied, “ugh, love the support,” alongside crying and heart emojis.

Hamlin’s response comes after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, jokingly wondered whether she would ever see her youngest daughter get married while she’s with Disick, 38.

“Harry [Hamlin’s] made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” Rinna said during the Wednesday, August 25, episode of the Bravo series. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

The actress, who was bonding with her daughter during the episode, then asked Amelia, “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

The Melrose Place alum has not been subtle when it comes to Amelia’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. After the duo were first linked in October 2020, Rinna got honest with costar Erika Jayne about her concerns.

“It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” she told Jayne, 50, on RHOBH in June. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.”

Amelia and Disick have previously called out criticism of their age difference, with the California native hitting back at “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people who were judging her relationship via her Instagram Story in December 2020.

“People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she wrote at the time. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

The Talentless cofounder, who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has also sounded off on why he has been linked to women significantly younger than him. (Before Amelia, Disick dated Sofia Richie, who is 15 years his junior, form 2017 to 2020.)

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he explained during the KUWTK reunion episode in June. “I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Although Amelia’s parents weren’t initially thrilled with her older beau, a source recently told Us Weekly that Rinna and Harry, 69, have come around.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” the insider shared in March. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Four months later, another source noted that “everything’s going well” for the couple.

“Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on,” the source noted in July. “It’s hard to say where they’ll be a year from now, but judging by how it’s going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship.