Birthday suits! Amelia Gray Hamlin trolled her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, after spotting them taking a dip at the spa naked.

“I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if I’m traumatized or like if it’s cute,” the 20-year-old star wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 29.

The model also shared a photo of her mom, 58, and dad, 69, poking their heads out from the hot tub, which was located on a dock outside their cabin. Rinna wore a giant sun hat and held a water bottle in her hand, while her husband could only be seen wearing a necklace and a few bracelets.

Amelia later shared a few snaps from her weekend escape via social media, including a video boating on what appeared to be a lake.

“It’s a beautiful day to have a beautiful day,” she captioned the clip, in which she wore a black bikini and white backwards baseball cap. “The world is a scary and crazy place. Being in the moment has been my savior.”

Rinna, for her part, shared a video on a boat with Harry over the weekend. The reality star wore an American flag-adorned hat and black bathing suit and smiled as she sat beside her love, who steered the small vessel.

The lakeside getaway came just days after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed Amelia’s taste in men, specifically her boyfriend, Scott Disick, on the Bravo series.

“Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” Rinna said during the Wednesday, August 25, episode of RHOBH. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

The Starlit author, who was bonding with her two daughters during the episode while looking at her own mother’s wedding gown, then asked during a confessional, “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f—k is it Scott Disick?”

Rinna has been vocal about her feelings toward Disick, 38, dating her young daughter throughout season 11.

“It’s a what the f–k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f–k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” she told Erika Jayne on the show in June. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.”

Although Amelia’s parents weren’t on board with the romance when it began — the pair were first linked in October 2020 and became Instagram official in February — they seemingly made peace with the situation.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Disick, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, also has the support of his extended family.

The Kardashian-Jenner group “really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a second insider told Us. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”