Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes didn’t feel “abandoned” by their coworkers after news of their relationship went public last year.

“We, initially, I will say this, received nothing but support. I think we have texts to back that up,” Robach, 50, shared during the Tuesday, December 19, episode of her and Holmes’ “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “When we first went back to work those first two days, my dressing room was filled with love and support.”

She added, “That’s where I can say things without any question. There was immediate and initial support.”

Robach noted that she and Holmes, 46, got “a lot of follow-up texts” about their relationship but “want to be careful” when it comes to revealing which of their former coworkers still “support” them. However, Robach noted that “a lot” still do.

“Not everyone abandoned us,” she added. “I don’t know how people feel about being aligned with us now and I don’t want to cause anyone any trouble. We all joked about Sara Haines, and it became this headline.”

During the first episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, which premiered on December 5, the duo named Haines, 46, as someone who shows them continual support. The couple then quipped that they hoped Haines wouldn’t get fired from The View because of that support.

“We joked, ‘We hope she doesn’t get fired,’” Robach said during the December 12 episode. “We just wanted to make it clear: Sara Haines did not get fired from The View. … It is funny how people pick up those things and make something out of it.”

Robach and Holmes, who were previously the coanchors of ABC’s GMA3, made headlines in November 2022 when they were photographed cozying up to each other outside of the office. While they returned to the news desk after their relationship went public, ABC pulled the duo from their positions days later. In January, Us Weekly broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially “out” at GMA3.

When their relationship first made headlines, Robach and Holmes were still married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. Robach and Holmes have since revealed that they were both separated when they got together. While Robach and Shue were declared legally single earlier this year, Us confirmed that Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce in October. (Shue and Fiebig have since sparked their own romance.)

During Tuesday’s podcast episode, Holmes said it was “a damn shame” that he and Robach can’t speak about which of their former coworkers are supportive of their relationship.

“We’ve had these conversations behind the scenes, and I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that we are sitting here. … We shouldn’t even look at ourselves that way,” he added. “We are worried that if somebody is affiliated with us it’s gonna hurt them. I hate that we are even in that position. I don’t think we should, and that’s something we’re putting on ourselves.”